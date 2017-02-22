Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
FRANKFURT Feb 22 Thyssenkrupp expects the sale of CSA to Ternium to lead to a net loss as it takes a 900 million euro ($946.5 million) writedown on the Brazilian steel mill.
Thyssenkrupp has agreed to sell CSA to Ternium for an enterprise value of 1.5 billion euros ($1.58 billion). The deal will result in a cash inflow with closing, expected by the end of September, while the the writedown is taken at signing.
Thyssenkrupp previously said it expected net income for its financial year through the end of September to clearly improve from the year-earlier level of 296 million euros.
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.