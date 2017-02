May 17 Computer Sciences Corp reported a quarterly loss as it ran into problems implementing a massive system for managing digital medical records for Britain's National Health Service.

The company posted a loss attributable to common shareholders of $158 million, or $1.02 per share, for its fiscal fourth quarter ended March 30, compared with a year-earlier profit of $171 million, or $1.09 per share. (Reporting By Jim Finkle; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)