Oct 18 Computer Sciences Corp (CSC) said its Chief Executive Michael Laphen will retire next year, after over four years at the helm of the technology services provider.

Long-serving CSC employee Laphen, 61, will continue as chairman, president and CEO until a successor is named, the company said in a statement.

However, Laphen, who took over the reins in May 2007, will retire no later than October-end 2012, CSC said.

The company's board has formed a search committee to find a replacement for Laphen and has hired Heidrick & Struggles to help identify potential candidates.

Shares of Falls Church, Virginia-based CSC closed at $30.11 on Tuesday on New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)