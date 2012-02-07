(Adds details)
Feb 7 U.S. technology services provider
Computer Sciences Corp named Mike Lawrie, chief
executive of British software firm Misys Plc, to its top
post.
Lawrie was at the helm of Misys for 5 years after having
worked at IBM for more than 25 years.
Earlier in the day, Misys agreed on merger terms with rival
Swiss banking software firm Temenos. Under the terms,
Temenos CEO would take the top job in the combined group.
Lawrie, 58, succeeds Michael Laphen, who announced
retirement last year.
In December, CSC withdrew its 2012 outlook citing
uncertainty over a key contract with the UK government's
National Health Service.
Shares of the company, which closed at $26.48 on Tuesday on
the New York Stock Exchange, rose 3 percent in after-market
trading.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)