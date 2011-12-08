* Seeks consent to add 30,000 sq m retail space

LONDON Dec 8 Capital Shopping Centres has submitted a 180 million pounds ($282 million) proposal to expand its Lakeside shopping centre in Essex, southeast England, by about a quarter, turning it into the UK's third largest mall.

The UK developer has sought planning consent to add 30,000 square metres of new retail space, including 40 new stores, to the 133,000 sq m shopping centre, it said in a statement.

If the plans are approved, Lakeside would become the UK's third largest mall, data from property consultant Cushman and Wakefield shows. CSC said construction could begin in 2013 with the scheme fully open in 2016.

In terms of size, the upgraded Lakeside would be less than CSC's 190,000 sq m MetroCentre mall in Gateshead and Australian developer Westfield's 176,500 sq m Stratford City shopping centre near the site of London's Olympic Park.

The mall's revamp will likely heat up competition for shoppers between Lakeside and its nearby rivals, Lend Lease's Bluewater mall in the southeast and Stratford City, against a backdrop of tough retail conditions.

CSC owns a 6.9 billion pounds book of 14 shopping centres across the UK, totalling about 1.5 million sq m of retail space. ($1 = 0.6380 British pounds) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Macdonald)