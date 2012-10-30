UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Oct 30 For a full statement on the results of China Shipping Container Lines Co Ltd (CSCL) , which is engaged in the operation and management of container shipping, please click on: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders