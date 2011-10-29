HONG KONG Oct 29 China Shipping Container Lines Co Ltd said it ordered eight 10,000 TEU vessels from two Chinese shipyards for a total of $754.24 million to improve economies of scale and strength competitiveness.

Its wholly-owned unit China Shipping Container Lines (Hong Kong) Co Ltd had ordered four container ships with options for two more each from Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) and Dalian Shipbuilding Heavy Industries, CSCL said in a statement late on Friday.

The ships with a capacity of 10,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) worth $94 million each would be delivered no later than November 30, 2013.

