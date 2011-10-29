HONG KONG Oct 29 China Shipping Container Lines
Co Ltd said it ordered eight 10,000 TEU vessels from
two Chinese shipyards for a total of $754.24 million to improve
economies of scale and strength competitiveness.
Its wholly-owned unit China Shipping Container Lines (Hong
Kong) Co Ltd had ordered four container ships with options for
two more each from Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) and
Dalian Shipbuilding Heavy Industries, CSCL said in a statement
late on Friday.
The ships with a capacity of 10,000 twenty-foot equivalent
units (TEU) worth $94 million each would be delivered no later
than November 30, 2013.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; editing by Ron Askew)