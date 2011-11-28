* Arle boasts 2.7 times return on original investment
* CSG's valuation on par with publicly listed peer-source
* KKR eyes growth in falls protection market
(Adds KKR and Arle statements, details)
By Greg Roumeliotis
Nov 28 Private equity group KKR & Co (KKR.N)
has clinched a $1.12 billion deal to buy a British maker of
equipment to protect against falls, in a bet that industrial
companies are ramping up worker safety measures.
KKR said on Monday it would buy Capital Safety Group (CSG),
a maker of harnesses, lanyards and other protective equipment
for workers operating at heights. The seller was Arle Capital
Partners, the former buyout arm of Candover Investments
(CDI.L).
"Insurance companies in the U.S. pay $5 billion for claims
related to falls from height every year, but the whole fall
protection industry is only $400 million annually, so there is
still a long way to go, even in the U.S.," said KKR director
Pete Stravros.
CSG's customers include energy and infrastructure companies
that buy CSG's equipment for staff working on oil rigs and
bridges.
Privately held CSG, which does business in developed and
emerging markets from Latin America to China, has few
comparable publicly listed peers. One of them is Latchways
LATC.L, which is active mainly in Western Europe.
KKR is buying CSG for about 11 times earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, on par with
Latchways' valuation, and will pay for half the purchase with
debt, a source familiar with the details said.
It is the second industrial deal for KKR this year
following its $2.4 billion agreement to buy Pfizer's (PFE.N)
Capsugel unit. Last week KKR sealed a $7.2 billion deal to buy
oil and gas group Samson Investment Co. [ID:nN04165993]
[ID:nN1E7AM0HR]
Such deal flow is likely to prove a boon for KKR's
fund-raising efforts as private equity investors fret that
tough financing conditions will hamper transactions and limit
returns. KKR is looking for up to $10 billion for its latest
North American fund.
VICTIM
Previously Arle sold diaper maker Ontex to TPG and Goldman
Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) for 1.2 billion euros and
administration and fiduciary services firm Equity Trust to
Doughty Hanson for 350 million euros.
Candover, a high-profile private equity victim of the
credit crunch, last year decided to wind itself up, retaining a
small amount of cash for follow-on investment in its portfolio
companies. [ID:nLDE67Q0PZ]
Candover acquired CSG from Electra Private Equity in 2007
for $565 million. Cinven and Warburg Pincus were among the
buyout firms that looked at taking over CSG recently, the
Financial Times reported last month.
Arle said CSG's sale will yield a return of 2.7 times its
original investment.
The deal is expected to close in January 2012 pending
regulatory approvals. Morgan Stanley & Co LLC (MS.N) and Latham
& Watkins LLP advised KKR and UBS AG UBSN.VX and Simpson
Thatcher & Bartlett LLP advised Arle.
Debt financing will come from UBS, Morgan Stanley and KKR's
own capital markets arm in the form of senior secured credit
facilities. KKR together with Crescent Capital Group also
arranged senior unsecured notes.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Dave
Zimmerman and Steve Orlofsky)