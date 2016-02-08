BRIEF-Kangde Xin Composite Material in deal with Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials Korea
April 12 Kangde Xin Composite Material Group Co Ltd
Feb 8 Medical insurance provider CS Healthcare said it appointed James Parker its chief executive.
Parker joins from Cigna Corp's unit Cigna Healthcare, where he was UK managing director for the past nine years. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
April 12 Kangde Xin Composite Material Group Co Ltd
AMSTERDAM, April 12 Airbus hopes to get "significant" financial help from European governments to ease renewed problems with its A400M military transport aircraft, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday.