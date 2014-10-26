BRIEF-Value Added Technology says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 100 won/share for FY 2016
Oct 27 CSL Ltd : * CSL to acquire novartis influenza vaccine business * Agreed to acquire novartis' global influenza vaccine business for US$275 million * Business will be combined with csl's subsidiary, biocsl * Final settlement of the transaction is expected to occur in the second half of calendar year 2015 * Acquisition synergies are estimated to reach US$75 million per annum by fiscal year 2020 * Integration costs are estimated at $us100 million, accruing predominantly in fiscal year 2016 * Acquisition is expected to be funded through surplus cash and is not expected to impact the share buy-back program announced in October 2014
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 15,000,000 common shares
WASHINGTON, March 13 Fourteen million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare that would also reduce the budget deficit, a nonpartisan congressional research office said on Monday, throwing President Donald Trump and Republicans on the defensive as they press forward with replacement legislation.