Oct 27 CSL Ltd : * CSL to acquire novartis influenza vaccine business * Agreed to acquire novartis' global influenza vaccine business for US$275 million * Business will be combined with csl's subsidiary, biocsl * Final settlement of the transaction is expected to occur in the second half of calendar year 2015 * Acquisition synergies are estimated to reach US$75 million per annum by fiscal year 2020 * Integration costs are estimated at $us100 million, accruing predominantly in fiscal year 2016 * Acquisition is expected to be funded through surplus cash and is not expected to impact the share buy-back program announced in October 2014