MELBOURNE Nov 27 Australia's CSL Ltd,
the world's No. 2 blood products maker, said on Tuesday it
expects its full-year net profit to jump by 20 percent, up from
previous guidance of a 12 percent rise, helped by stronger sales
and supply-chain efficiencies.
"Also contributing to the better outlook is
higher-than-anticipated royalty income from the sales of
Gardasil," CSL Managing Director Brian McNamee said in a
statement, referring to the cervical cancer vaccine.
CSL said it expects net profit after tax in
constant-currency terms for the year to June 2013 to be up 20
percent from the $1.02 billion net profit for fiscal 2012.
That is ahead of current analysts' expectations for a rise
of 15 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
CSL shares have surged 46 percent this year, trouncing a 9
percent rise for the broader market and prompting some
analysts to downgrade the stock to a sell based on price.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)