AMSTERDAM, June 13 CSM says: * Cargill and CSM unit Purac collaborate on joint development of bio-based feed ingredient solutions * A first commercial product, Aloapur, will reach the market in July of this year * e Cargill Animal Nutrition's Provimi business, a leading global premix, specialties and feed additives supplier, is focused on application development and commercialization of the product * Aloapur, a bio based animal feed solution for the improvement of the general health of animals, has been developed and patented by Purac