AMSTERDAM Aug 8 Dutch food ingredients group CSM NV said on Wednesday it expects to make "significant progress" by early 2013 on the sale of its bakery supply unit, the world's largest provider of ready-made muffins and croissants, bread and pastry mixes.

CSM put its main bakery supplies business up for sale in May, blaming weak consumer spending and high raw material prices, and said it would focus on more profitable natural products.

CSM also reported on Wednesday better-than-expected first-half results supported by currency translation gains.

First-half earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) excluding exceptional items stood at 73.7 million euros on sales of 1.625 billion euros.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast EBITA excluding exceptional items of 69.6 million euros and sales of 1.63 billion euros. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)