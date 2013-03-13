AMSTERDAM, March 13 Dutch food ingredients group CSM NV wrote down its European bakery supplies operations by 165 million euros ($214.85 million) ahead of the sale of the whole subsidiary, which also operates in the United States.

Due to the writedown CSM booked a net loss of 63.7 million euros in 2012, compared with a 174.3 million euro loss in 2011. ($1 = 0.7680 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)