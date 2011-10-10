* Says North America, Europe competition tough

By Roberta Cowan

AMSTERDAM, Oct 10 Dutch bakery ingredients company CSM CSMNc.AS said weak consumer spending and higher raw material costs had put its full-year 2011 guidance out of reach, and it would restructure the business to cut costs.

Shares in CSM were down 17 percent at 11.615 euros at 0822 GMT after it said the financial crisis had worsened since it reported first-half figures in August and was clearly having an impact on consumer confidence.

"This combined with higher food costs and in some geographies lower disposable income, is impacting consumer behavior and volumes sold," CSM said in a statement on Monday.

CSM said consumers are spending less particularly in North America, and in Europe pricing pressure and heightened competition had negatively affected the firm's market position.

CSM said it now expected its third-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) to be about 30 million euros and that fourth-quarter EBITA would also be affected.

CSM said it was targeting a 50 million euro cost cutting programme, of which 30 millions euros should be realised in 2012.

The company added that strengthening the management of the North American organisation is a top priority in the restructuring plan.

CSM said it would provide more information on Oct. 27 when it reports third-quarter financial results. (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Will Waterman)