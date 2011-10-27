* Q3 EBITA of 30.3 mln euros in line with Reuters poll

* Q3 sales of 784.8 mln euros, vs 771 mln in poll

* Sees no improvement for remainder of 2011

* Reiterates 50 mln euros in cost cuts by end-2013 (Adds details, quote, background)

AMSTERDAM, Oct 27 Dutch group CSM CSMNc.AS, the world's largest bakery products supplier, said it would cut 500 jobs, or 5 percent of its total workforce, to offset high raw material costs, and warned it does not see any improvement in the trading environment this year.

CSM had third-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 30.3 million euros, down from 56.7 million last year, on sales of 784.8 million euros, and reiterated plans to cut costs by 50 million euros by the end of 2013.

Analysts had forecast EBITA of 30.1 million euros after CSM issued a profit warning earlier this month and said it planned to restructure its business.

"The third quarter has been extremely challenging for the food industry," Gerard Hoetmer, chief executive, said in a statement.

"The industry had already been battling to increase prices to compensate for higher raw material prices and had to do so at a time when consumer confidence was under pressure. This resulted in lower volumes sold, while all players in the food value-chain are struggling to maintain their profitability."

CSM, which makes muffins and pastries mainly for European and U.S. retailers, warned earlier this month that it would not be able to achieve its earlier guidance for 2011.

At the time, the profit warning prompted talk in the market that CSM should be split up to achieve great value from its businesses, but CSM responded by saying this was inappropriate.

Europe's food groups have been grappling with soaring costs for coffee, milk, grain, edible oils and packaging over the past 12 to 18 months, and have tried to diminish the impact by passing those increases on to consumers through higher prices and by internal cost cuts.

Prices for wheat Wc1, sugar SBc1 and cocoa CCc2, which are key ingredients for CSM's ready-made muffins and croissants, bread and pastry mixes, have surged since early 2010. (Reporting by Sara Webb)