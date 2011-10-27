* Q3 EBITA of 30.3 mln euros in line with Reuters poll
* Q3 sales of 784.8 mln euros, vs 771 mln in poll
* Sees no improvement for remainder of 2011
* Reiterates 50 mln euros in cost cuts by end-2013
AMSTERDAM, Oct 27 Dutch group CSM CSMNc.AS,
the world's largest bakery products supplier, said it would cut
500 jobs, or 5 percent of its total workforce, to offset high
raw material costs, and warned it does not see any improvement
in the trading environment this year.
CSM had third-quarter earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation (EBITA) of 30.3 million euros, down from 56.7
million last year, on sales of 784.8 million euros, and
reiterated plans to cut costs by 50 million euros by the end of
2013.
Analysts had forecast EBITA of 30.1 million euros after CSM
issued a profit warning earlier this month and said it planned
to restructure its business.
"The third quarter has been extremely challenging for the
food industry," Gerard Hoetmer, chief executive, said in a
statement.
"The industry had already been battling to increase prices
to compensate for higher raw material prices and had to do so at
a time when consumer confidence was under pressure. This
resulted in lower volumes sold, while all players in the food
value-chain are struggling to maintain their profitability."
CSM, which makes muffins and pastries mainly for European
and U.S. retailers, warned earlier this month that it would not
be able to achieve its earlier guidance for 2011.
At the time, the profit warning prompted talk in the market
that CSM should be split up to achieve great value from its
businesses, but CSM responded by saying this was
inappropriate.
Europe's food groups have been grappling with soaring costs
for coffee, milk, grain, edible oils and packaging over the past
12 to 18 months, and have tried to diminish the impact by
passing those increases on to consumers through higher prices
and by internal cost cuts.
Prices for wheat Wc1, sugar SBc1 and cocoa CCc2, which
are key ingredients for CSM's ready-made muffins and croissants,
bread and pastry mixes, have surged since early 2010.
(Reporting by Sara Webb)