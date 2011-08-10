(Corrects H2 2010 EBITA figure to 112.7 mln euros from 1.42 billion)

* H1 net sales 1.53 bln eur vs 1.52 bln eur in Rtrs poll

* H1 adjusted EBITA 80.2 mln eur vs 80.8 mln eur in Rtrs poll

* Says volumes starting to recover after price hikes

(Adds details)

AMSTERDAM, Aug 10 Dutch food group CSM CSMNc.AS expects profits to stabilise in the second half of the year after it reported a 22 percent fall in first-half operating profit as product price hikes hit its volumes.

The world's largest bakery products supplier had already guided for first-half earnings -- before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) and one-off costs -- of about 80 million euros in a profit warning, blaming a spike in raw material prices.

Europe's food groups are grappling with soaring costs for coffee, milk, grain and crude oil and are attempting to offset the impact by passing the increase on to consumers through higher prices and by making internal cost savings.

CSM reported on Wednesday first-half EBITA before one-off costs of 80.2 million euros on net sales that were up 7.7 percent to 1.53 billion euros.

CSM said as the market leader it had pushed through price rises first, which hit its volumes, especially in the United States, but it has now completed the price hikes to balance out the effect of higher raw materials costs.

Although it expects the bakery supplies markets to remain volatile, CSM said it is seeing encouraging signs of recovering volumes as the market absorbs the higher prices and guided for second-half EBITA to be in line with last year's 112.7 million euros.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected first-half EBITA before one-offs of 80.8 million euros on sales of 1.52 billion euros. (Reporting by Aaron Gray-Block; Editing by David Cowell)