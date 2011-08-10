(Corrects H2 2010 EBITA figure to 112.7 mln euros from 1.42
billion)
* H1 net sales 1.53 bln eur vs 1.52 bln eur in Rtrs poll
* H1 adjusted EBITA 80.2 mln eur vs 80.8 mln eur in Rtrs
poll
* Says volumes starting to recover after price hikes
(Adds details)
AMSTERDAM, Aug 10 Dutch food group CSM
CSMNc.AS expects profits to stabilise in the second half of
the year after it reported a 22 percent fall in first-half
operating profit as product price hikes hit its volumes.
The world's largest bakery products supplier had already
guided for first-half earnings -- before interest, tax and
amortisation (EBITA) and one-off costs -- of about 80 million
euros in a profit warning, blaming a spike in raw material
prices.
Europe's food groups are grappling with soaring costs for
coffee, milk, grain and crude oil and are attempting to offset
the impact by passing the increase on to consumers through
higher prices and by making internal cost savings.
CSM reported on Wednesday first-half EBITA before one-off
costs of 80.2 million euros on net sales that were up 7.7
percent to 1.53 billion euros.
CSM said as the market leader it had pushed through price
rises first, which hit its volumes, especially in the United
States, but it has now completed the price hikes to balance out
the effect of higher raw materials costs.
Although it expects the bakery supplies markets to remain
volatile, CSM said it is seeing encouraging signs of recovering
volumes as the market absorbs the higher prices and guided for
second-half EBITA to be in line with last year's 112.7 million
euros.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected first-half EBITA
before one-offs of 80.8 million euros on sales of 1.52 billion
euros.
(Reporting by Aaron Gray-Block; Editing by David Cowell)