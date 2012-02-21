AMSTERDAM Feb 21 Dutch food group CSM , the world's largest bakery products supplier, on Tuesday reported a full-year net loss of 174.3 million euros after it took a 249 million euro impairment charge on its European business.

CSM had a net profit of 99.3 million euros in 2010, and analysts had forecast a net profit of 57 million euros for 2011.

The Dutch group also reported 2011 earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) and before exceptional items of 150.8 million euros, and said 2012 will remain a challenging year. (Reporting By Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Sara Webb)