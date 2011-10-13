AMSTERDAM Oct 13 CSM CSMNc.AS said any discussions about splitting up the Dutch bakery ingredients company would be inappropriate, responding on Thursday to a research note from ING which claimed investors were calling for the company to be broken up.

A CSM spokeswoman would not comment on the content of talks between shareholders and management.

Weak consumer spending and higher raw material costs have forced CSM into restructuring.

It is targeting a 50 million euro cost-cutting programme, of which 30 million euros should be realised in 2012.ID:nL5E7LA0SY] (Reporting By Greg Roumeliotis)