AMSTERDAM, April 24 CSM NV, the
world's largest bakery products supplier, on Tuesday posted
lower-than-expected first-quarter profits and said it did not
expect the current trading environment to improve for the
remainder of the year.
Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) and
before one-off costs for the first quarter were 32.3 million
euros ($42.39 million), below the 41.5 million expected in a
Reuters poll of 4 analysts.
The group said its cost-cutting project was on track and
would exceed the estimated 30 million euros in savings.
CSM said in February it would divest or restructure up to 30
percent of its European bakery supply business, squeezed by weak
consumer demand and high raw material costs. It gave no update
on this disposal process.
($1 = 0.7619 euros)
