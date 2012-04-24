AMSTERDAM, April 24 CSM NV, the world's largest bakery products supplier, on Tuesday posted lower-than-expected first-quarter profits and said it did not expect the current trading environment to improve for the remainder of the year.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) and before one-off costs for the first quarter were 32.3 million euros ($42.39 million), below the 41.5 million expected in a Reuters poll of 4 analysts.

The group said its cost-cutting project was on track and would exceed the estimated 30 million euros in savings.

CSM said in February it would divest or restructure up to 30 percent of its European bakery supply business, squeezed by weak consumer demand and high raw material costs. It gave no update on this disposal process.

($1 = 0.7619 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)