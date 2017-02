AMSTERDAM Oct 27 Dutch group CSM CSMNc.AS, the world's largest bakery products supplier, on Thursday said it would cut 500 jobs as high raw material costs hit third-quarter profit, and warned it did not expect any improvement in the rest of this year.

CSM reported third-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 30.3 million euros.

Analysts had forecast EBITA of 30.1 million euros after CSM issued a profit warning earlier this month and said it planned to restructure its business. (Reporting By Sara Webb)