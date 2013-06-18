AMSTERDAM, June 18 Dutch food ingredients group CSM NV, which is selling its core bakery business, said on Tuesday it would return 250 million euros ($333.69 million) to shareholders and set targets for its remaining business which will be renamed Corbion.

CSM shareholders will receive a special all-cash dividend of 0.70 euro per share, or 50 million euros in total, and the remainder through a share buy-back.

($1 = 0.7492 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Webb)