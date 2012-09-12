(Adds details on bond denomination, maturity)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 11 Brazilian steelmaker CSN
will issue 1.57 billion reais ($778.5 million) in
bonds to spread its existing debts over a longer period and for
full payment of promissory notes, the company said in a filing
on Tuesday.
The bond issue of 156,500 non-convertible bonds, each worth
10,000 reais, was approved by the company's board.
The first phase of the issue would offer 106,500 bonds
maturing in March 2015, followed by a second phase for the
remaining 50,000, maturing in September of the same year.
($1 = 2.0168 Brazilian reals)
(Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Peter Murphy;
Editing by Gary Hill and Chris Gallagher)