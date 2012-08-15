BRIEF-Petrobras and Foro Energy announce extension of technology cooperation agreement
* Extension sets framework to continue research between Petrobras and Foro Energy for an additional two years
SAO PAULO Aug 15 CSN , Brazil's largest diversified steelmaker, expects the cost of raw materials such as coal and iron ore to keep falling, helping the mill return to profitability in coming quarters, executives said at a conference call on Wednesday.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as EBITDA, will increase in coming quarters, David Salama, CSN's head of investor relations, said on a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings.
* Extension sets framework to continue research between Petrobras and Foro Energy for an additional two years
* Placement is an offering of up to 4 million units at C$0.20 per unit
Feb 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.