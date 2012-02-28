(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* Town plan puts CSN iron ore expansion at risk
* CSN promised $9.4 bln in investment in region
* Town seeks to preserve Baroque heritage, water
* Plan comes as rival Gerdau mulls ore unit IPO
By Alberto Alerigi
SAO PAULO, Feb 28 The future of one of
steelmaker CSN's most cherished assets and $9.4 billion in
mining and steel investments is in the hands of nine small-town
lawmakers in southeastern Brazil.
Many citizens of the rural town of Congonhas, population
50,000, want to limit iron ore extraction in its surrounding
hills to protect its Baroque architectural heritage and its
water supply. That could slow CSN's ambitious plans to expand
its highly profitable mining unit at a time when rivals are
forging ahead with similar programs.
The town's efforts could also threaten CSN's hopes to
eventually sell a portion of its mines in the area in an initial
public offering. That long-awaited stock sale could bring the
company about $2 billion.
Lawmakers in Congonhas, a colonial gem in the mountains of
the mineral-rich state of Minas Gerais, are split over a
proposal setting limits on mining in the area where CSN
extracts iron ore, a key raw material used to
make steel. A vote on the issue will probably come in March.
A vote to limit mineral extraction would jeopardize plans by
CSN to nearly triple output at its Casa de Pedra and Namisa
mining units to 100 million metric tonnes in coming years.
Mining is the most profitable of CSN's five business segments,
yielding profit margins above 65 percent at competitive costs.
Yet, iron ore prices are expected to fall in coming years
after hitting a record high in early 2011.
CSN, which has earmarked 16 billion reais ($9.4 billion) to
build a long steel mill and two pellet plants in the area, has
been lobbying intensely against the push for stricter curbs on
mining. But things do not look good for the São Paulo-based
conglomerate, whose chief executive officer, Benjamin
Steinbruch, is one of Brazil's best-known business leaders.
Casa de Pedra, which has reserves of 3.5 billion tonnes of
high-quality iron ore, also has an integrated railway and
logistics system that serves CSN's mills in the state of Rio de
Janeiro and other customers.
'THE LITTLE CRIPPLE'
Four city councilmen interviewed by Reuters have already
pledged their support of tougher limits on mining in the area.
Two others said they were undecided, and another said he would
endorse a negotiated solution. Efforts to reach an eighth
councilman were unsuccessful.
Eduardo Matosinhos, who heads the council and is in charge
of seeing the bill through, is against imposing the limits. In
the event of a tie, Matosinhos can cast the deciding vote.
"If we don't approve (CSN's plans), any investment by CSN
will collapse," Matosinhos said.
Citizens in Congonhas say the town's water supply and its
colonial architecture are at risk because of increased mining.
CSN said it had "maintained a solid and transparent dialogue
with the town of Congonhas and its council over the Casa de
Pedra issue."
The investment plan "seeks a balance between environmental
protection and mining activities, which have been a source of
development (in the region) for more than a hundred years," the
company said.
Little by little, mining companies eager to tap massive
reserves of ore and other minerals have stripped away the hills
overlooking Congonhas. Asked about the environmental effects of
its operations, CSN said it was hard to "measure the long-term
impact of any mining plan."
Congonhas blossomed during a 16th- and 17th-century gold
boom, which fanned commerce and, in turn, the construction of
Baroque churches, sprawling country homes and warehouses by the
Portuguese colonizers controlling Brazil at the time.
Of special interest is the work of Antônio Francisco Lisboa,
an architect and sculptor known in Brazil as "Aleijadinho," or
"The Little Cripple." His biggest achievement was his Twelve
Prophets at the Sanctuary of Bom Jesus of Matosinhos, a dozen
soapstone figures that he sculpted by strapping his hammer and
chisels to his fingerless hands.
Some of the lawmakers say the legacy of Aleijadinho, the son
of a Portuguese merchant and an African slave who was disfigured
and crippled by leprosy, could suffer with further industrial
and mining expansion.
The city council vote will come as rival steelmaker Gerdau
is considering the spinoff of its own mining
unit, which has about 2.9 billion tonnes of iron ore reserves.
Gerdau expects the spinoff to help it either raise more
money to develop the operation or bring in a partner with
greater expertise in handling ore mines.
($1 = 1.70 Brazilian reais)
(Writing and additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Todd Benson and Lisa Von Ahn)