* Margins decline in key segments despite forecast-beating
results
* EBITDA rises 1 pct; jump in expenses pares increase
SAO PAULO, March 26 Brazilian steelmaker CSN
reported an 81 percent annual jump in net profit for
the fourth quarter, as stronger-than-expected sales of iron ore
and flat steel products offset a surge in expenses.
The Sao Paulo-based company posted a net profit of 817
million reais ($450 million) for the fourth quarter compared
with 450 million reais in the same period of 2010. But that was
a 26 percent drop from 1.097 billion reais in the third quarter.
The company was expected to post net profit of 733 million
reais in the fourth quarter, according to the average estimate
of seven analysts in a Reuters poll.
Despite the forecast-beating results, operating profit
margins in key business segments narrowed, sales expenses soared
and net debt climbed. Earnings at its mining unit, CSN's most
profitable, came in at the lowest level for the year.
Brazil's steel industry is passing through its worst crisis
in years, hurt by rising costs of raw materials and soft demand
in Latin America's largest economy.
Net revenue rose 21 percent on an annual basis to 4.167
billion reais, also beating the 4.079 billion reais estimate in
the poll, driven by higher iron ore and flat steel sales, CSN
said. But it slid 2 percent from the prior quarter, reflecting
lower iron ore prices and a poorer sales mix for steel products
in the company's home market.
Sales of iron ore surged 25 percent year-on-year to 1.196
million tonnes. Proceeds from steel operations accounted for 56
percent of total revenue, and mining revenue about 39 percent.
Sales expenses surged 144 percent annually as production and
output of iron ore and steel rose. They also more than doubled
from the third quarter of 2011 as iron ore freight costs
climbed.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA), a gauge of cash generation, rose 1 percent to 1.463
billion reais from a year earlier but fell 14 percent from the
third quarter and missed a forecast for 1.504 billion reais. CSN
said that a poorer sales mix and rising expenses pushed EBITDA
lower.
The EBITDA margin, or relation between operating profit and
total sales, fell to 35 percent of revenue in the fourth quarter
from 42 percent a year earlier and 40 percent in the third
quarter.
($1 = 1.816 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)