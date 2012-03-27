* CSN says local prices could rise 5 pct - 10 pct

* Profit surges 81 pct, beats analysts' estimates

* Margins fall in key steel, iron ore segments

* Soaring expenses limit gain in EBITDA to 1 pct (Adds performance of sales expenses in paragraph 16)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, March 27 CSN, Brazil's second-largest producer of flat steel, sees room to raise prices 5.0 to 10.0 percent this year for some rolled steel products, a signal that local demand is picking up, executives said on Tuesday.

Under certain assumptions such as an exchange rate of 1.85 reais to the U.S. dollar, "there's leeway for higher prices as demand is gradually recovering," Luis Fernando Martinez, CSN's head of sales, said on a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter earnings.

Weak local demand, a volatile currency and declining global steel prices frustrated attempts by CSN and larger rival Usiminas to raise prices for rolled products locally in 2011. The so-called premium -- the difference between locally made and imported flat steel -- is between zero and 5 percent now, he said.

"Construction, home appliances, auto sector -- all those sectors are showing some relief," Martinez said. "We believe there is room for increases" of such size.

His remarks pits CSN against rivals Usiminas and Gerdau , Brazil's largest maker of steel products for builders. The latter two companies have said that conditions in the industry are likely to remain challenging this year because of rising raw materials costs and imports.

CSN reported late on Monday an 81 percent increase in fourth-quarter net income after tax credits and stronger-than-expected sales of iron ore and rolled steel helped offset a surge in expenses. In contrast, Usiminas reported a 73 percent drop in profit in the same period, while Gerdau said profit fell 34 percent.

The results underscore the resilience of CSN's iron ore unit and aggressive marketing in steel. At the same time, investors expect Usiminas to keep struggling with high raw materials costs.

São Paulo-based CSN said it earned 817 million reais ($450 million), up from 450 million reais a year earlier. But earnings were down 26 percent from 1.1 billion reais in the third quarter.

PROFIT BEAT

The results beat the 733 million reais expected, on average, by seven analysts polled by Reuters.

Still, operating profit margins in key business segments declined, sales expenses soared and net debt climbed. Earnings at the mining unit, CSN's most profitable, came in at the lowest level for the year.

Shares fell for the first day in three, shedding 0.6 percent to 18.19 reais. The stock is up 22 percent this year.

The company accelerated investments in its Transnordestina railway plan, which investors see as a non-core line of business and a cash drain. CSN will have to ramp up iron ore investment heavily in coming quarters after margins at the unit tumbled in the quarter, analysts said.

Transnordestina accounted for 37 percent of capital spending, a percentage JPMorgan Securities analyst Rodolfo de Angele said was too large, especially since the company spent only 18 percent on the mining and port segment, "a main growth lever."

Morgan Stanley & Co analysts Carlos de Alba and Bruno Montanari also expressed concern about capital spending in "low internal rate-of-return projects, for example Transnordestina."

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 1 percent to 1.46 billion reais from a year earlier, but fell 14 percent from the third quarter because of a poorer sales mix and rising expenses. EBITDA missed analysts' estimate of 1.5 billion reais.

A surge in sales expenses, partly caused by a jump in frieght rates for iron ore exports, limited gains in profit, CSN said. Expenses more than tripled to 225.9 million reais in the quarter from a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 21 percent on an annual basis to 4.167 billion reais, beating the 4.079 billion reais estimate in the poll, on higher iron ore and flat steel sales. It slid 2 percent from the prior quarter, reflecting lower ore prices and a poorer sales mix in the steel market.

Sales of iron ore surged 25 percent year-on-year to 1.196 million tonnes. Proceeds from steel operations accounted for 56 percent of total revenue, with ore revenue at about 39 percent.

Net debt rose 27 percent to 12.47 billion reais at the end of 2011 from 9.85 billion reais a year earlier, after the company spent more on logistics and railway projects and borrowing costs rose.

During 2011, CSN also raised its stake of Usiminas' common stock to 11.97 percent from 11.66 percent.

($1 = 1.816 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner, Lisa Von Ahn and Steve Orlofsky)