By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Sept 16 Brazilian steelmaker CSN's
(CSNA3.SA) (SID.N) plans to grow through acquisitions
encountered multiple setbacks on Friday after a deal in Spain
collapsed and its ambitions to buy a stake in Brazilian
archrival Usiminas faced a new hurdle.
CSN called off the purchase of the cement and steel assets
of Spain's Grupo Alfonso Gallardo, alleging a breach of
contract. The deal, which had been announced in May, involved
the purchase of three plants in Spain and one in Germany as
well as the assumption of $1.31 billion of debt.
CSN "rescinded the purchase based on the terms previewed in
the contract" and is "taking all the measures to defend its
rights," according to a regulatory filing. In a statement to
Reuters, Jerez de los Caballeros, Spain-based Gallardo demanded
that the deal be completed and denied breaching the accord.
Shares of CSN, the country's most profitable steelmaker,
rose as much as 3.4 percent on Friday after the collapse of the
Gallardo purchase eased concerns among investors that the
company could overpay for assets to expand overseas. The stock
was up 1 percent at 15.90 reais in early afternoon.
The situation highlights the aggressive dealmaking ways of
CSN Chief Executive Benjamin Steinbruch, who is also moving to
buy his company a seat on the board of much bigger rival
Usiminas. (USIM3.SA) (USIM5.SA)
That bid was dealt another blow on Friday after the group
of shareholders that controls Usiminas denied they were
considering putting part or all of their stakes up for sale.
The group includes archrival Nippon Steel (5401.T) and local
industrial conglomerates Camargo Correa and Grupo Votorantim.
Shares of CSN have shed 37 percent this year on concern
that Steinbruch could launch a spree of acquisitions as he
seeks to diversify into mining, cement and logistics.
An unsourced media report last week said CSN offered
Votorantim and Camargo Correa as much as $3 billion for their
combined 26 percent voting stake in Usiminas.
CSN has been increasing its stake in Usiminas this year, to
press for a board seat at the steelmaker -- which is grappling
with high flat steel imports, a strong currency and lack of
self-sufficiency in raw materials.
Nippon Steel has been reported at odds with CSN over the
management of the Namisa iron ore mines. Last year, CSN was
trumped by Votorantim and Camargo Correa for control of
Portuguese cement maker Cimpor (CPR.LS).
Usiminas' common shares reversed early gains, tumbling 1.9
percent after steelmaker Gerdau (GGBR4.SA), which has also been
reportedly involved in a bid for Usiminas, denied any plan to
buy a stake in the company.
'UNFOUNDED REPORTS'
Local media have reported that Porto Alegre-based Gerdau,
Brazil's largest steelmaker, was in talks to acquire the
combined stake that Votorantim and Camargo Correa have in
Usiminas. Gerdau said in a separate filing that such reports
were "unfounded."
Usiminas' preferred shares were up 1 percent at 12.26
reais.
CSN had sought to cut the value of the Gallardo deal since
May, citing high labor and operational costs. The Spanish
group, facing the worst economic crisis in its home market in
decades, needed to dispose of the assets to strengthen its
capital base. [ID:nN2098501]
Some analysts said the Gallardo asset purchases made sense
but posed some risks at a time when the Spanish economy is
emerging too slowly from a housing-driven downturn. CSN was
expected to use Gallardo's idled facilities to export steel
products for the construction industry and clinker, a raw
ingredient for cement, to Brazil.
Grupo Gallardo said in the statement that it filed a suit
to an arbitration court demanding that CSN fulfills terms of
the contract, in which CSN agreed to buy cement maker Cementos
Balboa, rebar mill Corrugados Azpeitia, wire and wire-mesh mill
Corrugados Lasao, all in Spain.
Gallardo's German steelmaking and marketing companies
Stahlwerk Thuringene and Gallardo Sections were included in the
takeover package.
"Grupo Gallardo understands that CSN failed to respect
terms of this deal so it sees no other alternative than
initiating arbitration to demand that the accord be fulfilled
and an indemnization," the statement said.
A spokesman for CSN in Sao Paulo did not have knowledge of
the Gallardo response, and declined to comment.
CSN's acquisition plans, which began with CSN's surprise
purchase of Usiminas stock and a sizable stake in Australian
miner Riversdale at the end of last year, have brought back
memories of Steinbruch's past actions, which some investors
characterize as overpaying for assets and getting tied up in
costly bidding wars.
Some of them recalled how shares of CSN plummeted during
its failed six-month battle for British steelmaker Corus in
2006 as uncertainty lingered over its international strategy.
The stock also suffered during Steinbruch's failed battle for
Portugal's Cimpor early last year.
