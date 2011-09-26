By Yuko Inoue
TOKYO, Sept 26 Speculations are high that
Brazilian steelmaker CSN is interested in buying
shares in rival Usiminas from Brazilian industrial
conglomerates Camargo Correa and Votorantim.
The conglomerates have denied any transaction is underway,
but if they sell their stake in Usiminas, it would force the
parent Nippon Steel Corp to buy Usiminas stock at a
hefty premium if it wants to protect technology and its foothold
in the growing market.
CSN, which has accumulated shares in Usiminas since last
year, now owns 11.29 percent of Usiminas's voting shares. CSN
has denied having made an offer.
Nippon Steel is the single biggest shareholder of Usiminas
and has the first right to negotiate should other shareholders
in the controlling bloc, or those who hold "bound shares",
decide to sell their stakes.
These are some facts about Usiminas and Nippon Steel, and
the bound-share system that is unique to Brazil.
Q: HOW IMPORTANT IS USIMINAS FOR NIPPON STEEL?
A: Usiminas, originally launched under a national project of
Brazil and Japan, is an important alliance partner and a core
affiliate for Nippon Steel as it aims to tap growing automotive
steel sheet demand in Latin America.
The two firms announced a $5.7 billion capacity expansion
plan using Nippon Steel's technology back in 2007, but Usiminas
scaled down plans to boost blast furnace capacity in October
2010, hit by a steep appreciation of the Brazilian reais.
Q: WHAT IS THE MARKET POTENTIAL?
A: Usiminas is currently grappling with high flat-steel
imports, a strong currency and lack of self-sufficiency in raw
materials, but the long-term market potential is large. Nippon
Steel expects the car market in Latin America to grow to 5.2
million units a year by 2013, up 20 percent from 2011, while
Japanese car output will stay flat at around 8.5 million units
at best.
Q: WHAT DO THE TWO FIRMS DO NOW?
A: Nippon Steel and Usiminas jointly operate 480,000 tonnes
a year galvanizing plant for automotive steel sheet, Unigal. The
company, owned 30 percent by Nippon Steel, has recently added a
second galvanising line with a capacity of 550,000 tonnes in
view of a market expansion.
Q: WHAT IS A BOUND-SHARE SYSTEM?
A: Under the system, holders of bound shares make their
decisions at shareholders meetings with a unified
vote .
Investors who want to participate in the management should
hold bound shares, but existing stakeholders in the controlling
block have a preferential right to buy shares should other
stakeholders in the block divest shares.
Bound shares now account for 63.9 percent of Usiminas's
total shares. Japanese firms -- Nippon Steel, Mitsubishi Corp
and its affiliate Metal One Corp -- own 43.5 percent of
such shares, compared with a combined 40.7 percent owned by
Votorantim and Camargo.
Q: WHAT IS A PLANNED SHARE STRUCTURE CHANGE IN 2016?
A: There will be less bound shares after 2016 when the
stakes held by Usiminas' pension fund will no longer be counted
as bound shares.
Equity Ownership at Usiminas
Percentage in Percentage
voting shares in bound shares
Shareholders
Nippon Steel 26.1 (26.1) 40.9 (48.6)
Mitsubishi Corp 1.6 ( 1.6) 2.5 ( 3)
Japanese Group Total 27.8 (27.8) 43.5 (51.7)
Votorantim 13 (13) 20.3 (24.2)
Camargo 13 (13) 20.3 (24.2)
Brazilin Group Total 26 (26) 40.7 (48.3)
CEU ** 10.1 (-) 15.9 (-)
Stakes held by
Controlling bloc 63.9 (53.7) 100 (100)
Notes: Percentage of ownership after 2016, when new
agreement comes into force, in brackets;
**Pension Fund of the Employees of Usiminas (Caixa dos
Empregados da Usiminas)
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)