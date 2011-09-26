By Yuko Inoue

TOKYO, Sept 26 Speculations are high that Brazilian steelmaker CSN is interested in buying shares in rival Usiminas from Brazilian industrial conglomerates Camargo Correa and Votorantim.

The conglomerates have denied any transaction is underway, but if they sell their stake in Usiminas, it would force the parent Nippon Steel Corp to buy Usiminas stock at a hefty premium if it wants to protect technology and its foothold in the growing market.

CSN, which has accumulated shares in Usiminas since last year, now owns 11.29 percent of Usiminas's voting shares. CSN has denied having made an offer.

Nippon Steel is the single biggest shareholder of Usiminas and has the first right to negotiate should other shareholders in the controlling bloc, or those who hold "bound shares", decide to sell their stakes.

These are some facts about Usiminas and Nippon Steel, and the bound-share system that is unique to Brazil.

Q: HOW IMPORTANT IS USIMINAS FOR NIPPON STEEL?

A: Usiminas, originally launched under a national project of Brazil and Japan, is an important alliance partner and a core affiliate for Nippon Steel as it aims to tap growing automotive steel sheet demand in Latin America.

The two firms announced a $5.7 billion capacity expansion plan using Nippon Steel's technology back in 2007, but Usiminas scaled down plans to boost blast furnace capacity in October 2010, hit by a steep appreciation of the Brazilian reais.

Q: WHAT IS THE MARKET POTENTIAL?

A: Usiminas is currently grappling with high flat-steel imports, a strong currency and lack of self-sufficiency in raw materials, but the long-term market potential is large. Nippon Steel expects the car market in Latin America to grow to 5.2 million units a year by 2013, up 20 percent from 2011, while Japanese car output will stay flat at around 8.5 million units at best.

Q: WHAT DO THE TWO FIRMS DO NOW?

A: Nippon Steel and Usiminas jointly operate 480,000 tonnes a year galvanizing plant for automotive steel sheet, Unigal. The company, owned 30 percent by Nippon Steel, has recently added a second galvanising line with a capacity of 550,000 tonnes in view of a market expansion.

Q: WHAT IS A BOUND-SHARE SYSTEM?

A: Under the system, holders of bound shares make their decisions at shareholders meetings with a unified vote .

Investors who want to participate in the management should hold bound shares, but existing stakeholders in the controlling block have a preferential right to buy shares should other stakeholders in the block divest shares.

Bound shares now account for 63.9 percent of Usiminas's total shares. Japanese firms -- Nippon Steel, Mitsubishi Corp and its affiliate Metal One Corp -- own 43.5 percent of such shares, compared with a combined 40.7 percent owned by Votorantim and Camargo.

Q: WHAT IS A PLANNED SHARE STRUCTURE CHANGE IN 2016?

A: There will be less bound shares after 2016 when the stakes held by Usiminas' pension fund will no longer be counted as bound shares.

Equity Ownership at Usiminas

Percentage in Percentage

voting shares in bound shares

Shareholders

Nippon Steel 26.1 (26.1) 40.9 (48.6)

Mitsubishi Corp 1.6 ( 1.6) 2.5 ( 3)

Japanese Group Total 27.8 (27.8) 43.5 (51.7)

Votorantim 13 (13) 20.3 (24.2)

Camargo 13 (13) 20.3 (24.2)

Brazilin Group Total 26 (26) 40.7 (48.3)

CEU ** 10.1 (-) 15.9 (-)

Stakes held by

Controlling bloc 63.9 (53.7) 100 (100)

Notes: Percentage of ownership after 2016, when new agreement comes into force, in brackets;

**Pension Fund of the Employees of Usiminas (Caixa dos Empregados da Usiminas) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)