SAO PAULO May 7 Brazilian steelmaking and mining group Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA on Wednesday posted net income of 52.1 million reais ($23.3 million) for the first quarter, compared with a year-earlier profit of 16.3 million reais.

Net income at the São Paulo-based company, commonly known as CSN, was expected to reach 218 million reais in the quarter, according to the average estimate in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Company officials will discuss results at a conference call with investors later on Wednesday.

($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Asher Levine)