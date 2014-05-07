BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO May 7 Brazilian steelmaking and mining group Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA on Wednesday posted net income of 52.1 million reais ($23.3 million) for the first quarter, compared with a year-earlier profit of 16.3 million reais.
Net income at the São Paulo-based company, commonly known as CSN, was expected to reach 218 million reais in the quarter, according to the average estimate in a Reuters poll of five analysts.
Company officials will discuss results at a conference call with investors later on Wednesday.
($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Asher Levine)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.