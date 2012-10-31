* Profit at 159.1 mln reais, misses poll estimate

* Financial expenses, high costs drove down profit

* Sales volumes jump, use of working capital falls

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 Cia. Siderúrgica Nacional SA returned to profit in the third quarter, but missed analysts' estimates after a jump in financial expenses and costs weighed down results at Brazil's second-largest maker of flat steel products.

The São Paulo-based company posted third-quarter net income of 159.1 million reais ($78.4 million), compared with a net loss of 1.05 billion reais in the second quarter, a securities filing said on Wednesday. CSN, as the steelmaker is known, was expected to earn an average 232.4 million reais in the quarter, according to a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Steinbruch's strategy of boosting revenue from steel making and increasing domestic shipments of plates and rolled products to compensate for lower iron ore sales helped CSN's top line. Costs, on the other hand, rose sharply in an indication that activity in the steel unit is improving gradually, but faster than analysts expected.

Sales, general and administrative expenses surged 20 percent to 391 million reais after CSN moved a number of cost items to the expenses line. The company also booked 115 million reais in expenses stemming from a drop in the value of its investments in larger rival Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, or Usiminas , the filing added.

Net revenue rose 3.1 percent to 4.267 billion reais from the second quarter, beating estimates in the poll of 4.166 billion reais. It rose 0.6 percent from the year-earlier period.

Costs rose 4.1 percent on a quarterly basis and spiked a whopping 23 percent from the third quarter of 2011, the filing said. Net financial expenses jumped 56 percent to 496.7 million reais as debt-servicing costs rose.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA - slipped 3.9 percent to 1.076 billion reais from the second quarter as spot prices for iron ore fell close to 20 percent. CSN is Brazil's second-largest iron ore miner after Vale SA .

The number missed the 1.130 billion reais forecast in the Reuters poll. The steel unit accounted for 50.2 percent of CSN's consolidated EBITDA, up from 43 percent the prior quarter, while the share of mining unit - traditionally the largest generator of operational profit at CSN - fell to 35.2 percent from 54 percent in the same period.

In the steel making division, the company had to partially reverse an attempt to raise prices locally for flat products as demand waned. That, coupled with higher payroll, the higher cost of coal and other raw materials, offset solid steel sales volumes, the filing showed.

A stronger turnover of unwanted inventory helped reduce CSN's need for working capital, which fell to 2.170 billion reais at the end of September from 2.3 billion reais in the prior quarter. Net debt at CSN rose 0.2 percent to 15.6 billion reais at the end of the third quarter.