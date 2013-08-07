* Net income at 502 mln reais beats estimates in poll
* CSN steel and iron ore sales had strong quarter
* Costs and expenses climbed as output jumped
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Aug 7 Brazil's Cia. Siderúrgica
Nacional SA (CSN) handily beat profit estimates in
the second quarter as robust demand for flat steel products
helped lift sales volumes to record levels.
Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Steinbruch has been
pursuing a strategy of boosting revenue from steel making and
increasing domestic shipments of plates and rolled products to
make up for recent declines in iron ore sales.
CSN, Brazil's No. 2 largest maker of flat steel products,
posted net income of 502 million reais ($219 million) in the
quarter, compared with profit of 16 million reais in the first
quarter, a securities filing said on Tuesday.
It had posted a net loss of 1.05 billion reais in the same
period a year earlier.
Analysts' forecasts for second-quarter results had been
split, with two predicting an average loss of 477 million reais,
and another five expecting an average profit of 142 million
reais.
Iron ore sales volumes rose 45 percent to 6 million tonnes
on a quarter-on-quarter basis, with virtually all of the amount
sold abroad. Steel sales rose to a record in the quarter,
hitting 1.587 million tonnes, the filing added.
Costs rose as activity in its steel unit improved. The costs
of goods sold rose 5.9 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis and
1.3 percent from the second quarter of last year, the filing
said.
CSN is also Brazil's second-largest iron ore miner after
Vale SA.