UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
BRASILIA, March 28 Cia. Siderúrgica Nacional SA , Brazil's second-largest producer of flat steel products, posted fourth quarter net income of 316.1 million reais ($156.77 million), compared with 817.1 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA - rose 14.0 percent to 1.222 billion reais from the third quarter, the company said.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.