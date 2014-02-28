REFILE-METALS-London copper eyes biggest weekly gain in five
MELBOURNE, March 17 London copper steadied on Friday but was set to mark its biggest weekly advance since mid-February, supported by a softer dollar and ongoing mine supply concerns.
SAO PAULO Feb 28 Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, Brazil's second-largest producer of flat steel products, sees its margins rising in 2014 as a result of cost-cutting measures, commercial director Luis Fernando Martinez said on a conference call to discuss quarterly earnings on Friday.
The company, known as CSN, posted an unexpected 487.1 million reais ($210 million) loss in the fourth quarter after settling a tax bill on foreign earnings.
TOKYO, March 17 The Japanese government is not considering steps to support embattled conglomerate Toshiba Corp , Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.
* Autocanada inc. Announces 2016 annual and fourth quarter results