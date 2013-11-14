SAO PAULO Nov 14 Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA is in talks with Brazil-based carmakers for a potential price increase for some flat steel products before year-end, executives said on Thursday.

CSN, as the company is known, expects to reach a deal with partners in its Namisa iron ore venture by the start of next year, David Salama, the company's investor relations director, told investors on a conference call to discuss third-quarter earnings.

The company remains attentive to potential merger and acquisition opportunities that would be "accretive," Salama said, adding that CSN is not involved in a binding merger and acquisition agreement at the moment.