SAO PAULO Nov 14 Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA
is in talks with Brazil-based carmakers for a
potential price increase for some flat steel products before
year-end, executives said on Thursday.
CSN, as the company is known, expects to reach a deal with
partners in its Namisa iron ore venture by the start of next
year, David Salama, the company's investor relations director,
told investors on a conference call to discuss third-quarter
earnings.
The company remains attentive to potential merger and
acquisition opportunities that would be "accretive," Salama
said, adding that CSN is not involved in a binding merger and
acquisition agreement at the moment.