* CSN had agreed to buy Spanish company's assets in May
* Transaction was valued at $1.31 billion
Sept 16 Brazilian steelmaker CSN (CSNA3.SA)
rescinded a contract to purchase the cement and steel assets of
Spain's Grupo Alfonso Gallardo, citing an alleged breach of
contract.
The deal, announced in May, would have been worth 946
million euros ($1.31 billion) as the Brazilian company moved
forward with overseas expansion. CSN announced the contract
rescision on Friday in a regulatory filing with Brazilian
authorities.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. in Sao Paulo; Writing by
Luciana Lopez and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)