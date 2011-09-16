* CSN had agreed to buy Spanish company's assets in May

Sept 16 Brazilian steelmaker CSN (CSNA3.SA) rescinded a contract to purchase the cement and steel assets of Spain's Grupo Alfonso Gallardo, citing an alleged breach of contract.

The deal, announced in May, would have been worth 946 million euros ($1.31 billion) as the Brazilian company moved forward with overseas expansion. CSN announced the contract rescision on Friday in a regulatory filing with Brazilian authorities. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. in Sao Paulo; Writing by Luciana Lopez and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)