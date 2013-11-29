BRIEF-Cesca Therapeutics appoints Vivian Liu chief operating officer
* Cesca Therapeutics Inc - Vivian Liu appointed as chief operating officer and elected Russell Medford to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 29 Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderurgica Nacional said on Friday that it has agreed to pay Brazil 566 million reais ($242 million) in back taxes related to profit at overseas operations.
Under the agreement, CSN will get discounts of 50 percent to 80 percent on fines and other assessed charges and have 15 years to pay, the São Paulo-based company said in a statement.
CSN will pay 103 million reais of the bill now and the remaining 463 million reais in 179 monthly payments adjusted by Brazil's benchmark Selic interest rate.
* Cesca Therapeutics Inc - Vivian Liu appointed as chief operating officer and elected Russell Medford to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Target Corp reported a steeper-than-expected decline in quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday, highlighting the retailer's struggles in the holiday season.
* HCI Group announces proposed $115 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2037