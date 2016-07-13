BRIEF-Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM systems
* Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM Systems
SAO PAULO, July 13 Executives of Brazilian steelmaker CSN on Wednesday questioned the business relationship between controlling shareholders of steel rival Usiminas, in which CSN is a minority shareholder.
In the latest chapter of an ongoing shareholder battle, lawyers and executives for CSN told a media briefing in Sao Paulo that they believed there was evidence of collusion between controlling shareholders Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp and Techint, resulting in massive losses at Usiminas.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM Systems
* Completes the divestment of its STAHL CraneSystems business
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth