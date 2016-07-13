(Recasts top add details on CSN's Usiminas investment, comments
SAO PAULO, July 13 Steelmaker Cia Siderúrgica
Nacional SA will sell its stake in rival Usinas Siderúrgicas de
Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's No. 2 producer of flat steel, only
after it minimizes losses on its 4 billion-real ($1.22 billion)
investment, executives said on Wednesday.
However, the exit of the investment in Usiminas will happen
within a timetable imposed by antitrust watchdog Cade,
executives including Luiz Carlos Barreto, head of institutional
relations at CSN, and company lawyers said at a news conference.
The deadline for CSN's exit from Usiminas remains confidential.
São Paulo-based CSN owns 14 percent of Usiminas
common shares and 20 percent of the company's preferred stock,
an investment currently valued at 270 million reais. Both
companies compete in Brazil's flat steel sector, which produces
plate, slab and rolled steel products widely used by car and
home appliance makers.
CSN says the business relationship between the top two
shareholders in Usiminas, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
and Techint Group, has led to significant declines in
the value of the stake.
In the latest chapter of an ongoing shareholder battle,
lawyers working for CSN said at the news conference that there
is evidence of collusion between Nippon Steel and Techint, which
over the past five years might have used contracts at Usiminas
to maintain power. Currently, Nippon Steel and Techint are at
odds over the direction of Usiminas, which is in its worst
crisis in decades.
Nippon Steel did not comment. Techint did not have an
immediate comment.
Shares of CSN fell 3.3 percent to 9.23 reais, the first
decline in four sessions.
Preferred shares of Usiminas were down 2.4
percent at 2.13 reais, while common shares slumped 2.8 percent
to 6.91 reais on Tuesday.
($1 = 3.2861 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
and Steve Orlofsky)