UPDATE 1-AngloGold says illegal miners largely cleared out of Ghana mine
* Operation may now be sold or mechanised (Adds details, quotes)
SAO PAULO, Sept 8 Brazil's steel company CSN (CSNA3.SA) denied a media report that it made an offer to acquire a stake in Usiminas (USIM5.SA), according to a statement CSN issued late on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 7 Illegal miners have "largely been cleared" from AngloGold Ashanti's Obuasi mine in Ghana and the company can now explore a number of options for the asset including its possible sale or redevelopment, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
HARARE, Feb 7Like some of its neighbours, Zimbabwe is fighting an outbreak of fall armyworms that threatens to cause extensive damage to the maize crop that was decimated by drought last year, an agriculture ministry official said on Tuesday.