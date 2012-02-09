(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text)
PRAGUE Feb 9 Czech bank CSOB, a unit of
Belgium's KBC and one of the three top lenders in the
central European country, saw its net profit fall by 17 percent
in 2011, hurt by an impairment charge on its Greek debt holding.
Operating profit, however, showed small growth as both the
loan and deposit portfolios expanded from the last year,
propping up net interest income, the bank said on Thursday.
Net profit fell to 11.17 billion crowns ($598 million)
following 4.91 billion crowns of impairments, mainly related to
Greek bonds.
The loan portfolio grew by 10 percent year on year to 441.1
billion crowns propelled by growth in all segments, and defying
concerns that export-oriented Czech companies were on the
defensive amid uncertainty over future sales in the
debt-stricken euro zone.
Deposits grew by 3 percent to 611.6 billion crowns, leading
to a loan-to-deposit ratio of 72.7 percent, showing the bank was
well-capitalised and did not need any external financing to
cover provided loans.
The core tier one capital ratio fell to 11.65 percent from
14.19 percent as the bank paid out a 4.3-billion-crown
extraordinary dividend to parent KBC and due to a rise
in risk-weighted assets caused by growth of the loan portfolio.
Other large Czech banks, including Erste Bank's
unit Ceska Sporitelna and Societe Generale's Komercni
Banka, also have larger deposit bases than loan
portfolios.
The comfortable position of Czech banks has prompted
concerns that parent banks may seek to drain liquidity from them
to boost their own capital buffers to comply with new stricter
EU capital requirements.
But these concerns have been unfounded so far as the
exposure of Czech banks towards their parent banks has remained
on average around 14 percent of the Czech banks' investment
portfolios, while the limit set by the central bank is at 25
percent of the investment portofio.
CSOB's Financial Officer Bartel Puelinckx said no plans had
yet been made for the 2011 dividend payout.
"I can assure you that we will make sure that CSOB continues
to be adequately capitalised in order to further support growth
in the local market," he said.
($1 = 18.6804 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova, Editing by Mark Potter)