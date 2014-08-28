BRIEF-UnitedHealth announces extension of exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
HONG KONG Aug 28 CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd's main shareholder has launched a sale of about $535 million worth of shares in the company, IFR reported citing a term sheet of the transaction.
Joyful Horizon Ltd, a subsidiary of CSPC's largest shareholder Massive Top Ltd, is offering 650 million shares in an indicative range of HK$6.30 to HK$6.45 each.
The top end of the range was equivalent to a discount of 8.3 percent to its previous close on Wednesday.
Trading of the shares was halted on Thursday morning before the market open.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS were hired as joint bookrunners of the sale, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Ceo milton johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $21.3 million versus $17.8 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
March 17 Amgen Inc sells its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha at a discount of about 30 percent to its U.S. list price of $14,000 a year, but the largest pharmacy benefit managers say they want lower prices after new data suggested more patients should be treated with the drug.