HONG KONG, Aug 28 Chinese private equity firm Hony Capital will sell a tranche of over $500 million of shares in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd for the second time in three months, cashing in on the drugmaker's buoyant stock.

Hony is offering 650 million shares in fast-growing CSPC in an indicative range of HK$6.30 to HK$6.45 each, worth up to $535 million, according to a term sheet seen by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The top of the range is a discount of 8.3 percent to Wednesday's close in CSPC shares, which jumped 70 percent last year and have risen 12 percent in 2014.

The deal will add to the $569 million Hony had raised from a late May sale of shares in CPSC, which on Tuesday reported first-half profit grew 16.6 percent to HK$600.7 million ($77.5 million). CPSC makes drugs to treat strokes, hypertension and different types of cancer, as well as handling bulk production of vitamin C, caffeine and some antibiotics.

Trading in CSPC, worth $5.2 billion by market capitalisation, was halted on Thursday morning before the Hong Kong market opened. CSPC has far outperformed the benchmark Hang Seng index, up 46 percent last year and 5 percent since the beginning of 2014.

Hony, whose parent Legend Holdings Corp is the controlling shareholder of PC and smartphone maker Lenovo Group Ltd , was initially barred from offloading shares in CSPC for six months after the previous sale.

But underwriters gave the company an early release on the lock-up after receiving inquiries from investors wanting to buy the stock, a source with direct knowledge of the sale said. The latest offering is being made through Hony unit Joyful Horizon Ltd.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS were hired as joint bookrunners of the sale, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. (1 US dollar = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau of IFR; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Kenneth Maxwell)