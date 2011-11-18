Nov 18 British chipmaker CSR Plc
will look for further acquisitions to bolster its strategy only
after it has digested its $484 million acquisition of U.S. peer
Zoran Corp, its chief executive said on Friday.
"Before we have fully done that don't expect anything
significant from us," Chief Executive Joep Van Beurden said at
an investor conference in Barcelona.
Van Beurden said the company aims to have net cash of around
$250 million by year end, and was very focused on growing that
in 2012.
The chip industry has hit a slump as demand for consumer
gadgets has slowed in Europe and elsewhere due to economic
uncertainties at a time when vendors have invested heavily in
the new production gear.
Van Beurden said the company was seeing some positive signs
in demand pattern.
"It feels as it has stabilised somewhat," he said.
