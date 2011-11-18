Nov 18 British chipmaker CSR Plc will look for further acquisitions to bolster its strategy only after it has digested its $484 million acquisition of U.S. peer Zoran Corp, its chief executive said on Friday.

"Before we have fully done that don't expect anything significant from us," Chief Executive Joep Van Beurden said at an investor conference in Barcelona.

Van Beurden said the company aims to have net cash of around $250 million by year end, and was very focused on growing that in 2012.

The chip industry has hit a slump as demand for consumer gadgets has slowed in Europe and elsewhere due to economic uncertainties at a time when vendors have invested heavily in the new production gear.

Van Beurden said the company was seeing some positive signs in demand pattern.

"It feels as it has stabilised somewhat," he said. (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)