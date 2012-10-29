(Corrects range to 335-375 pence from 335-337)

LONDON, Oct 29 LONDON Oct 29 CSR PLC : * Proposed return of a maximum of £176.69 million to the company's shareholders

by means of a tender offer * Purchase of a maximum of 52.7 million share, representing a maximum of 24.7

per cent. of the capital * Shares may be tendered within a price range of 335 pence to 375 pence (Reporting by Paul Sandle)