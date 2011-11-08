SYDNEY Nov 9 Australian building materials firm CSR Ltd on Wednesday reported a 14 percent rise in half year net profit before significant items and said it saw net profit for the full year at lower end of analysts' expectations.

The firm said net profit for the six months to September came in at A$50.6 million ($52.3 million), up from A$44.4 million.

Analysts are expecting CSR to report full-year earnings in the range of A$82 million to A$100 million, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.967 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)