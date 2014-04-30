LONDON, April 30 British chipmaker CSR
reported first-quarter revenue of $180.8 million, down 24
percent but in line with its own forecast, as it shifted its mix
towards products for higher-margin markets like music, audio and
automotive.
Chief Executive Joep van Beurden said the group was moving
towards a more profitable platform business which provided
growth opportunities.
Underlying operating profit for the 13 weeks to March 28 was
$11.5 million, down from $19.1 million the previous year.
"Encouragingly, our underlying gross margin reached a record
of 55.7 percent and we are making good progress in our core
businesses of Voice & Music, Auto factory-fit and Bluetooth
Smart," he said on Wednesday.
The Bluetooth technology specialist, which halted
development of products for digital cameras last year, said it
expected second-quarter revenue to be between $190 million and
$210 million.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)