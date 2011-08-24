HONG KONG Aug 24 China South Locomotive and Rolling Stock Corp Ltd (CSR) , the country's biggest train maker, has won bids for projects worth a total 7.16 billion yuan ($1.1 billion), it said on Wednesday.

CSR, which built the trains that crashed in July killing at least 36 people, entered deals such as the sale of freight wagons, diesel locomotives and rapid transit vehicles with domestic and foreign organisations, it said.

The total contract value of the projects accounted for about 11 percent of the operating revenue of the company in 2010, it said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The announcement came after the markets closed. Its shares, which have lost 57 percent so far this year, closed 3.9 percent lower, underperforming the Hang Seng Index's 2.1 percent loss. For a copy of the statement, please click here (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Erica Billingham)