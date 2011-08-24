HONG KONG Aug 24 China South Locomotive and
Rolling Stock Corp Ltd (CSR) , the country's
biggest train maker, has won bids for projects worth a total
7.16 billion yuan ($1.1 billion), it said on Wednesday.
CSR, which built the trains that crashed in July killing at
least 36 people, entered deals such as the sale of freight
wagons, diesel locomotives and rapid transit vehicles with
domestic and foreign organisations, it said.
The total contract value of the projects accounted for about
11 percent of the operating revenue of the company in 2010, it
said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
The announcement came after the markets closed. Its shares,
which have lost 57 percent so far this year, closed 3.9 percent
lower, underperforming the Hang Seng Index's 2.1 percent
loss.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Erica Billingham)