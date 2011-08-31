Siemens, Voest and Verbund to build largest green hydrogen site
* Hopes for green hydrogen use in steel production in 15 years
SYDNEY, Sept 1 Australian building-materials firm CSR Ltd plans to shut down some production lines at its Viridian glass business as a sluggish building industry and a strong local currency weigh on profits, the company said on Thursday.
CSR forecast first-half net profit growth of around 10 percent.
(Reporting by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Hopes for green hydrogen use in steel production in 15 years
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.
* European oil vs mining, monthly returns http://reut.rs/2jGqkBV