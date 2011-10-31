HONG KONG Oct 31 CSR Corp Ltd , a major Chinese railway equipment maker, said on Monday that it received payment of trade receivables of about 6 billion yuan ($944.153 million) from China's Railways Ministry.

The receipt of the payment is expected to have positive impact on the improvement of the company's financial position, it said in a statement.

The company did not give the total amount of receivables that are due or being delayed.

China's railway sector was facing funding shortages due to credit curbs and the construction of 10,000 kilometers of rail projects had suspended after a fatal train crash in July, the official China Daily reported earlier this month.

($1 = 6.355 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)